5.2 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:42 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 11 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of southern Sumatra region in Indonesia on Sunday.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 4:14 am (local time). Its epicentre was located 60 kilometres north-east of Sikabaluan.
The depth of the temblor was situated at 37 kilometres, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.
Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
On August 2, at least four people had lost their lives and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Banten province near the island of Java. (ANI)

Jeffrey Epstein dies in 'apparent suicide' in New York jail

New York [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Jailed multi-millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has died in "an apparent suicide" at a prison in New York, according to two law enforcement sources on Saturday.

China 'badly' wants to make deal with US, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday took a swipe at China saying it wants to "badly" chalk out an agreement with his country in order to end the escalating trade friction between the two countries.

Kim Jong-un oversees launch of 'new weapon': State media

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 11 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of a 'new weapon' in the launch of the two projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, the country's state media said on Sunday.

Jaishankar to visit China today, to co-chair 2nd HLM meet amid tensions

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar S Jaishankar will leave for a three-day visit to China beginning Sunday to co-chair the second meeting of the India-China High-Level Mechanism (HLM) on cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims hail the facilities provided by India, China

Darchen [Tibet], Aug 10 (ANI): The 13th batch of Pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar yatra lauded the efforts made by India and China for providing basic facilities during the tour.

Pak doctors with MS, MD degrees face mass sacking in Saudi Arabia

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): In a worrying development for Pakistani doctors, Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries, including the UAE and Qatar, have rejected the MS/MD postgraduate degree programme of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, TV in prison

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continues to have an air conditioner and television among other facilities in his prison cell, as recommended by his medical board, the provincial government of Punjab said on Saturday.

Better accommodation facilities for Kailash Mansarovar yatris,...

Darchen [Tibet], Aug 10 (ANI): The Chinese government has built reception centres for the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to provide them with basic amenities.

Indian High Commissioner to Pak Ajay Bisaria leaves Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria left Islamabad for New Delhi on Saturday, state media reported.

1 injured in shooting at mosque in Norway

Oslo [Norway], Aug 10 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Norway's capital city of Oslo on Saturday, police said.

Hong Kong protests: Three-day sit-in at airport continues

Hong Kong, Aug 10 (ANI): Thousands of anti-government demonstrators on Saturday continued a peaceful three-day sit-in at the Hong Kong International airport in a bid to gain international support for the ongoing pro-democracy movement.

Trafficking of Christian girls to China adds to woes of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): The girls from the Christian minority community in Pakistan are not forcibly married to Chinese but trafficked to China and subsequently subjected to prostitution.

