53 arrested for unlawful assembly in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, June 28 (ANI): The Hong Kong Police said on Sunday that they arrested 53 people for unlawful assembly in Mong Kok area.

According to the police, those arrested include 41 males and 12 females, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said that some people protested along Nathan Road from Jordan to Mong Kok in the afternoon. Some occupied roads, chanted slogans and behaved in a disorderly manner.

Despite repeated warnings given by the police, some protestors refused to leave and continued to gather and behave in a disorderly manner in Mong Kok area. In the vicinity of Dundas Street, the police officers were jostled. Pepper spray was used to stop the illegal acts.

In view of the situation, the police took resolute enforcement actions and arrest operation. At around 5 pm (local time), the police arrested 53 people for unlawful assembly.

The police said they will closely monitor the situation of various districts and proactively intercept suspicious persons to combat and prevent crimes. (ANI)

