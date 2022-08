Bagmati [Nepal], August 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot District, Bagmati Province in Nepal, the country's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC) said on Saturday.



The tremors were felt at 05:26 AM.

In a tweet, NEMRC wrote, "An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot District at 05:26." (ANI)