5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 19 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district, the EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

