5.3 magnitude quake hits Bonin Islands, Japan

Hong Kong, June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Bonin Islands, Japan, at 9.12 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 16.16 km, was initially determined to be at 26.817 degrees north latitude and 142.9697 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)