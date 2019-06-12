54 terrorists killed by Afghan govt. forces in Zabul province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 12 (ANI): At least 54 terrorists, including a key Taliban commander, were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in an operation carried out by Afghan Special Forces in the country's southern Zabul province, Provincial Governor Rahmtaullah Yarmal said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday in response to a Taliban attack on some security outposts in Daychopan district of the province earlier in the day, reported Xinhua news agency.

Six security personnel were also killed during the gunfight.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and Islamic State.

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country. (ANI)

