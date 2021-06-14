56 COVID-19 patients die in Pakistan in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Fifty-six coronavirus patients died during the past 24 hours, 52 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 42,290 with 1,239 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,610 recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours, reported The News International.



During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 56 deaths, 22 of them were on ventilators.

As many as 2,661 corona infected patients were under treatment in critical care in various corona dedicated healthcare facilities. The national corona positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 3.4 percent, reported The News International

A total of 13,818,036 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,891 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. (ANI)

