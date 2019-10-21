5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran [Iran], Oct 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Iran on Monday, Sputnik news agency reported.

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres in the Hormozgan Province near the cities of Kukherd and Bandar Lengeh.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

