5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:25 IST

Tehran [Iran], Oct 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Iran on Monday, Sputnik news agency reported.
The epicentre of the quake was registered at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres in the Hormozgan Province near the cities of Kukherd and Bandar Lengeh.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:49 IST

Bring technology, capital to India: Pradhan calls on American firms

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called on the American firms to invest their technology, capital, and business models into the 'vibrant' Indian energy industry.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:19 IST

Chile extends state of emergency to popular tourist destinations...

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:10 IST

India wants good relationship with all its neighbours but 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Calling out Pakistan for fuelling terrorism in India, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that New Delhi wants a good relationship with all its neighbours but "not at the gunpoint".

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:18 IST

Trump considering to leave 200 soldiers in eastern Syria

Washington [US], Oct 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to leave a small contingent of American troops, nearly 200, in eastern Syria to combat the Islamic State, a senior administration official told the New York Times.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:55 IST

Modi congratulates Joko Widodo for his re-election as Indonesian...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Joko Widodo for his re-election as the President of Indonesia and expressed confidence in his "dynamic leadership" which would further help in deepening New Delhi and Jakarta's ties.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Chile: Death toll in anti-govt protests rises to 10

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The death toll in Chile's anti-government protests rose to 10 in the capital Santiago, local authorities said.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:06 IST

Thailand pulling all stops to woo Indian tourists

Singapore, Oct 21 (ANI): This month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangkok Airways jointly launched a new 'Fly me to Thailand' promotion, offering privileges, gift cards, discounts and many more special deals for travellers from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) as well as

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:27 IST

Australian papers black out front pages in protest against...

Sydney [Australia], Oct 21 (ANI): The front page of Australian newspapers was redacted as a part of united campaign against government secrecy.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:52 IST

All taxis in Dubai now fitted with surveillance cameras

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has fitted the entire fleet of Taxis running in the city with surveillance cameras to monitor the conduct of their drivers.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:28 IST

NATO forms Working Group to monitor Turkish offensive in Syria: Reports

Moscow [Russia], Oct 21 (ANI): The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has established a working group to monitor Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, according to reports.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:06 IST

Rohingya refuges to relocate to flood-prone island next month

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): Authorities here have said that thousands of Rohingya living in the refugee camps in southern coastal regions of Bangladesh will be relocated to an island in the Bay of Bengal that is prone to flooding.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:01 IST

Road in Bangla city to be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): The road passing by Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport, the second-largest international airport in Bangladesh, will be renamed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

