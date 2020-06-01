Tokyo [Japan], June 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale struck North-East of Tokyo, Japan on Monday.
"Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred 86 km North-East of Tokyo, Japan at 2:32 am today," said National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Slight tremors were felt in and around the capital of Japan. (ANI)
5.6 magnitude quake hits Japan
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 04:41 IST
Tokyo [Japan], June 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale struck North-East of Tokyo, Japan on Monday.