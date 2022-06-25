5.6-magnitude quake jolts Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Iran on Saturday at 03:37:13 GMT, days after a powerful seismic activity was recorded in Afghanistan that claimed around 1,000 lives in war-ridden country.

As per US Geological Survey (USGS) the quake hit 30 km NE of Kish and the epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 26.7253 degrees north latitude and 54.2613 degrees east longitude, reported Xinhua.

The quake comes after a major magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Paktika province in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

To date, around 1000 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province, and Spera district in Khost province.

In addition, at least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously.

Further, nearly 1,500 homes have now been verified as destroyed and damaged in Giyan district, Paktika province.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.

A UN agency said Afghanistan had asked humanitarian agencies to help with rescue efforts, and teams were being dispatched to the quake-hit area.



Over this incident, India expressed condolences to the victims and their families impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. India said it remains committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need.

In the wake of the tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh handed over India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Friday in the presence of Taliban officials.

The first consignment of India's earthquake relief assistance reached Kabul on Thursday followed by the second consignment of relief assistance that reached Friday morning to support the people of Afghanistan in quake-affected regions.

The relief assistance consists of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc.

The European Commission has announced 1 million euros in humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of affected Afghans in response to the powerful earthquake.

"An estimated 270,000 people living in the affected areas will require emergency assistance. In response, the EU is mobilising an initial 1 million euros in emergency support. Our trusted humanitarian partners will deliver the aid to those most affected in an already extremely fragile country. The EU stands ready to provide further assistance," said Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

"In Afghanistan, an already devastating humanitarian crisis has been now further aggravated by a deadly earthquake. With EU field staff on the ground still assessing the extent of the destruction, first reports indicate that more than 1,000 Afghans have lost their lives and an even greater number has been injured," he added.

To ensure a quick intervention in areas that are remote and difficult to access, EU humanitarian funding will be implemented by humanitarian partners who are already active in the country, including non-governmental organisations and the United Nations.

The funding will address the most immediate needs of Afghans, such as the provision of medical assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene services, shelter, and protection services for the most affected and disadvantaged communities. (ANI)

