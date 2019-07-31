Representative Image
56 Taliban terrorists, including 7 group commanders killed in Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:25 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): As many as 56 Taliban terrorists, including seven group commanders, were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the country's northern province of Baghlan on Tuesday.
Afghan army spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that the government forces targetted the Taliban hideouts in the Qurgan Tepa area located near the provincial capital Pol-e-Khomri. The crackdown was launched in the wee hours of Tuesday after the terrorists attacked security checkpoints in the Qurgan Tepa area.
Provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat also confirmed the operations, saying that more than 50 Taliban terrorists have been killed in the crackdown, reported Xinhua News Agency.
There was no immediate comment from the Taliban regarding the operation. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:10 IST

USA: 2 killed in shooting at Walmart store in Mississippi

Southaven [USA], July 31 (ANI): Two people were killed and a police officer was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in Mississippi, US, on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:24 IST

North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off East Coast

Seoul [North Korea], July 31 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday morning fired multiple "unidentified projectiles" off its East Coast, the South Korean military has said.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:24 IST

45 Hong Kong protestors charged with rioting

Hong Kong, July 31 (ANI): Taking a tougher stance aimed at restoring order in Hong Kong, as many as 45 of the 49 demonstrators detained by the police during the recent protests have been charged with rioting, assaulting police officer and possession of offensive weapons.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:52 IST

Russia declines invitation to international conference on...

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI): Russia will not participate in the international conference on the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela slated to be held in Peru's capital city of Lima on August 6, it's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:47 IST

Germany rejects US proposal to join anti-Iran maritime coalition

Berlin [Germany], July 31 (ANI): Germany has rejected the United States' proposal to join its military mission in the Persian Gulf to combat 'Iranian aggression', German Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:45 IST

Furukawa Automotive Systems holds 'Skill Olympics'

Shiga [Japan], July 30 (ANI) Japan-based Furukawa Automotive Systems held annually "Skill Olympics" This year, the winner of "Game of Assembly" is the team from Vietnam. They made high-quality wire harnesses at an overwhelming speed compared to other teams.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:33 IST

Ajinomoto blending with local taste as it expands business to Africa

Abuja [Nigeria], July 30 (ANI): Japan's Ajinomoto Group, which produces and sells various seasonings and processed foods, is trying to expand its business to Africa but are finding it difficult to sell their products in these new markets.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Nepal court sends India fake currency kingpin, 3 Pak nationals to custody

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 30 (ANI): The Kathmandu District Court on Tuesday sent Indian fake currency kingpin Yunus Ansari and five others to custody.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:18 IST

President Kovind arrives in Gambia

Banjul [Gambia], July 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived in Banjul and was received by his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:04 IST

India, Japan working together to ensure stable, peaceful,...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India and Japan are working closely to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region is "stable, peaceful and prosperous", said Kenji Hiramatsu, Japan's Ambassador, here on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:10 IST

27 pc reduction in civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): United Nations on Tuesday said that in Afghanistan there is 27 per cent reduction in civilian casualties in the first half of 2019 as compared to the same period last year.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:58 IST

Pak: 4 killed, 20 injured in Quetta explosion

Quetta [Pakistan], July 30 : At least four people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Liaquat Bazar on Tuesday, police said.

