5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan as country braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:49 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan on Saturday, country's Meteorological Agency said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:22 pm (local time), was registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued yet.
The quake has occurred at a time when Japan is preparing for an impact from typhoon 'Hagibis', with torrential rains and storm having already hit Chiba Prefecture.
Japanese Meteorological Agency has put typhoon 'Hagibis' in the 'very strong' category, which is moving northwards over the Pacific towards Japan's main island of Honshu, NHK World reported. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:41 IST

Japan evacuates more than 600,000 people as Typhoon Hagibis approaches

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Japan has advised more than 600,000 people to evacuate as it prepares to face the Typhoon Hagibis.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:04 IST

Sri Lanka: Parliamentary panel to submit final report on Easter...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 12 (ANI): The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) appointed to look into the Easter Sunday terror attacks will submit its report on October 23.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:49 IST

Dengue claims 250 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 12 (ANI): At least 250 people are dead and more than 50,000 have been affected by a dengue outbreak in Pakistan in what is turning out to be a large scale epidemic, as per a media report.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:46 IST

China ready to take sincere action to reduce trade deficit: Xi...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Beijing is ready to take "sincere action" to reduce the trade deficit.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:53 IST

Chinese Pres wraps up Chennai visit, leaves for Nepal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Wrapping up a two-day visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping left for Nepal on Saturday from Chennai International Airport.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:37 IST

Blazing fire in LA: More than one lakh people evacuated

California [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): A massive fire is spreading through Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley causing huge damage to property and forcing evacuation of more than one lakh people.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:21 IST

Very strong category typhoon - Haqibis - approaching Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Japan is preparing for an impact from typhoon 'Haqibis' with torrential rains and storm having already hit Chiba Prefecture leading to torn roofs and wounded people here on Saturday.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:56 IST

Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: India, China delegation level talks begin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): India and China on Saturday held delegation-level talks on the second day of the informal summit at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel here.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:59 IST

Nepal: 14 killed, 98 injured in bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district

Sindhupalchowk [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed in a passenger bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal on Friday.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:50 IST

Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: Modi, Xi hold one-on-one talks

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Kickstarting the second day of their informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-to-one discussion at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:33 IST

RCEP meet: Piyush Goyal meets Australian counterpart, holds...

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham and held discussions over various trade issues including ways to prevent market-distorting trade practices.



Updated: Oct 12, 2019 08:35 IST

US acting secretary of homeland security resigns, says Trump

Washington [US], Oct 12 (ANI): The acting secretary of US Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday, announced President Donald Trump.


