Hong Kong, November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred 267 km off Haveluloto, Tonga, at 08:18:56 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The epicentre, with a depth of 388.01 km, was initially determined to be at 19.9873 degrees south latitude and 177.4626 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)