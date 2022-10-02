5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit around 20:32:32 (local time) at a depth of 28.3km.

According to the data by USGS, the epicentre was monitored at 31.322 degrees north latitude and 131.457 degrees east longitude.



No casualties have been reported so far.

Kyushu is the southwesternmost of Japan's main islands with a subtropical climate, mostly.

The region is majorly known for its active volcanoes, beaches and natural hot springs. (ANI)

