5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday morning.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the quake was registered at a depth of 157 kilometers in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas, including Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Attock and the Hazara division, spreading panic and fear among locals, Geo news reported.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

The quake comes weeks after a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Pakistan occupied Kashmir that claimed the lives of 37 people and injured over 500 others. (ANI)

