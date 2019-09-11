5.8 magnitude quake rattles Philippines

Sarangani [Philippines], Sept 11 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Sarangani, the Philippines on Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 11:32 pm (local time).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

