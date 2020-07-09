5,80,000 evacuated from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 09 (ANI): As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

In a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced that 637 international flights have already been scheduled in the ongoing fourth phase of the mission.

"Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission is underway. Under this phase, 637 international flights have already been scheduled & these flights would service 29 airports in India," Srivastava said.

"As on 8th July 2020, against a total number of 6,61,352 persons who registered their request with our Missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 5,80,000 have returned under this mission," he added.

Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7. (ANI)

