5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 22 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Yamdena island on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:43 pm UTC, was registered at a depth of 48.5 kilometres, about 186 kilometres northwest of Saumlaki, Sputnik news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

