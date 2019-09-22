Representative Image
Representative Image

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:48 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 22 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Yamdena island on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:43 pm UTC, was registered at a depth of 48.5 kilometres, about 186 kilometres northwest of Saumlaki, Sputnik news agency reported.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.
Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:07 IST

PM Modi vows to build a new Kashmir; Sikhs hail him for...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to address the woes of Kashmiri Pandits by building a new Kashmir, while the members of Sikh community here hailed him for his landmark initiative to construct the Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:34 IST

Trump to address Indian diaspora at 'Howdy, Modi!' tonight: White House

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will address the Indian diaspora at the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at 9:30 pm (IST) in Houston on Sunday, according to the White House.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Sikh community in Houston thank 'Tiger' PM Modi for Kartarpur,...

Houston [UK], Sept 22 (ANI): Members of the Sikh community in Houston met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and thanked him for some pathbreaking decisions taken by his government, including on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Gilgit-Baltistan: 26 dead, 12 injured in bus accident

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], Sept 22 (ANI): As many as 26 people were killed and 12 injured in a bus accident near the Babusar Top here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:46 IST

Energy sector CEOs meet PM Modi look to accelerate opportunities in India

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Chief executives from energy majors, who participated in a round table meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here said they were pleased with the discussion to "further accelerate" opportunities in the energy sector in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:14 IST

Pak PM reaches US in Saudi Crown Prince's 'special' plane

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a "special aircraft" of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:33 IST

You've suffered a lot, together we've to build new Kashmir: PM...

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston on Saturday and thanked him for the historic decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:32 IST

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Twitterati from Pakistan trolled Imran Khan on Saturday on the apparent difference in the reception accorded to PM Narendra Modi and him upon their respective arrivals in the United States ahead of UNGA session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:42 IST

Impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy!: PM Modi on...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a round table meeting with the CEOs from the energy sector at Hotel Post Oak in Houston city and discussed ways to harness opportunities in the energy sector and expand mutual investment opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 08:48 IST

Sikh community in Houston thank 'Tiger' PM Modi for Kartarpur,...

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Members of the Sikh community in Houston met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and thanked him for some pathbreaking decisions taken by his government, including on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 08:37 IST

Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra community members in Houston

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with members of Dawoodi Bohra community here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 06:37 IST

Houston: Tellurian and Petronet sign MoU for up to 5 million...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Tellurian and Petronet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through equity investment in Driftwood.

Read More
iocl