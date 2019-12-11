5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Izu Islands

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 10 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 5:05 pm (UTC), was registered at a depth of 15.1 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

