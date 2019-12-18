5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Raoul Island near New Zealand

Raoul [New Zealand], Dec 18 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday struck off the coast of New Zealand's Raoul Island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 01:56 GMT. Its epicentre was located 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) to the south-west of the island, at the depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS added.

No casualties or damage has been reported. (Sputnik/ANI)

