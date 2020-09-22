5.9 magnitude quake hits Russia's Irkutsk region, no casualties

Irkutsk [Russia], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Russia's Irkutsk region, according to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.



"A magnitude 5.9 earthquake took place and the epicentre was in Slyudyansky district of the Kultuk settlement. Magnitude was 5-6 in Irkutsk and Slyudyanka. There are no casualties or destructions," the department said on Instagram.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) previously reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake in the area of Lake Baikal. Tremors were recorded at 6:04 pm (GMT).(ANI/Sputnik)

