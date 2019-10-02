6 Al-Qaeda, 17 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 1 (ANI): Six members of Al-Qaeda terror group and 17 Taliban fighters were killed in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in Musa Qala district in Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

The NDS, in a statement cited by Tolo News, claimed that the "Al-Qaeda members killed in the operation were from Pakistan."

The operation comes just three days after millions of Afghans went to the polls to vote for their next president despite hundreds of Taliban bombings and small-scale attacks at polling stations.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 Afghan police officers were killed in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan when the Taliban attacked police checkpoints Monday night, according to the Governor's spokesman, Monir Ahmad Farhad.

However, he rejected the Taliban's claim it had captured the district, the Voice of America reported. (ANI)

