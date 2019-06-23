6 Indians arrested at Colombo airport for smuggling gold

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 23 (ANI): Six Indians have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 30 lakhs to India, authorities said on Sunday.

Quoting Customs Spokesman Deputy Director, Sunil Jayaratne, the Daily Mirror reported that the suspects, aged between 36 and 53, were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) here and had concealed gold biscuits in their luggage, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and inside their rectum.

"All the accused are aged between 36 and 53. They were trying to smuggle gold biscuits to Chennai and now have been arrested," Jayaratne was quoted as saying.

Authorities said further investigations is being conducted by the airport customs. (ANI)

