6 killed, 11 injured in car blast in Syria's Afrin

Afrin [Syria], Feb 10 (ANI): At least six people were killed and 11 others suffered injuries in a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, Sputnik reported citing sources on Monday.

"Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car explosion in Afrin's center in northern Aleppo province. Some of them are in a serious condition," the source said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

