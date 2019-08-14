Representative Image
6 killed in wall collapse amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:43 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a boundary wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost province administered by Pakistan.
"Six are confirmed dead, while three others are in critical condition," a hospital source told The Express Tribune.
According to witnesses, people had climbed a boundary wall to watch the Independence Day celebrations when it collapsed due to the weight of the people.
"I saw people including women and children buried under the debris," a witness said.
The rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident.
The injured were shifted to a combined military hospital. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:05 IST

Imran Khan to address Legislative Assembly today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan. The special session will be held in Muzaffarabad today at 10:00 a.m.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 14 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran has called for action to be taken against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik "for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians".

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:19 IST

British MP says 'constitutional changes' are 'internal' to India...

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid a social media clash between British parliamentarians a week after India's decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Conservative lawmaker has stressed that the constitutional changes were an "internal matter" for India.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:39 IST

Free Balochistan movement marks Independence Day of Balochistan

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) organised a seminar here to mark the Independence Day of Baloch.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:27 IST

Flights back on schedule at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong Aug 14 (ANI): The Hong Kong International Airport returned to normal operations on Wednesday, following clashes between police and protestors.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

US top diplomat visits Mumbai, honours Mumbai terror attack victims

Mumbai [India], Aug 14 (ANI): US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, who is in India, visited Chabad House here to honour the victims of Mumbai terror attack.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:51 IST

Anti-govt protests: Hong Kong Police arrest 5

Hong Kong, Aug 14 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Wednesday arrested five people for "possession of offensive weapons and assaulting officers" amid protests at Hong Kong International Airport.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:00 IST

Two Epstein jail guards put on administrative leave, warden...

Washington [US], Aug 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Two prison guards assigned to the unit that housed accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been put on administrative leave after his alleged suicide over the weekend, US Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:50 IST

Pak writes to UNSC, urges convening of session on J-K issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently convene a session on India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoking of Article 370.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:26 IST

US greets Pak on Independence Day, urges for more efforts to...

slamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Extending its greeting to people of Pakistan on the occasion of its 73rd Independence Day, the United States on Wednesday urged Islamabad to deepen its efforts to promote regional stability and peace.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

65 killed in Myanmar's landslide: UN

New York [US], Aug 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 65 people were killed in a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in the Myanmar's state of Mon, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:26 IST

150 children killed, 75 injured in Mali in first half of 2019: UNICEF

New York [US], Aug 14 (ANI): Highlighting a sharp increase in grave violations against children in Mali, the United Nations Children Fund on Tuesday said more than 150 children were killed and 75 were injured in the first half of 2019 in the war-ravaged nation.

