6 killed in wall collapse amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a boundary wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost province administered by Pakistan.

"Six are confirmed dead, while three others are in critical condition," a hospital source told The Express Tribune.

According to witnesses, people had climbed a boundary wall to watch the Independence Day celebrations when it collapsed due to the weight of the people.

"I saw people including women and children buried under the debris," a witness said.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident.

The injured were shifted to a combined military hospital. (ANI)

