6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, tally rise to 273

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 16 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 273.

As per statement made by the Ministry, Bardiya, Siraha, Sarlahi and Chitwan has reported one new case each while Parsa district has reported two new cases of COVID-19.

"All the infected ones are in contact with Medical Officers and their health condition is normal," Dr. Samirkumar Adhikari, Deputy Spokesperson at the Ministry said.

Siraha, district that falls on the Southern Plains of Nepal has reported first case of SARS-CoV-2 infection. A total of 19 out of 21 districts from Southern Plains of Nepal have confirmed infection. Morang and Sunsari District which fall on Southern Plains also known as Terai belt, have till date recorded zero cases of deadly virus that originated from China.

After first case was reported in February, Nepal's Parsa district has recorded 91, Kapilvastu-39, Banke-33, Udaypur-33 and Rupandehi District has recorded 28 cases of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, capital Kathmandu has reported 9, Kailali-4, Rautahat, Bara, Dhanusha, Dang and Sarlahi have reported three cases each while Baglung, Jhapa, Mahottari, Bhaktapur and Baridya have recorded two cases each.

Bhojpur, Kanchanpur, Nawalparasi-West, Nawalparasi-East, Makwanpur, Saptari and Siraha have confirmed one each case of COVID-19 in the Himalayan Nation.

With zero mortality, Nepal till date has recorded 36 successful cases of recovery with 3 cases of re-admission after first discharge. (ANI)

