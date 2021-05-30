6 people killed in mortar shells attack in Afghanistan's Kapisa province

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 30 (ANI): At least six people were killed and six more were injured in a mortar shells attack on civilian house in Afghanistan's northeastern Kapisa province on Saturday.

According to provincial police, at least six people were killed and six more were wounded when a mortar landed on a civilian home in Tagab district, Kapisa province, where a wedding party was underway this evening.

Citing sources, Tolo News reported that ten people were killed in the incident.

"At least six people were killed and six more were wounded when a mortar landed on a civilian home in Tagab district, Kapisa province, where a wedding party was underway this evening, the provincial police said. Sources said 10 people were killed in the incident," Tolo News tweeted.

So far, no group, including Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident. (ANI)