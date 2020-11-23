6 security personnel killed in Afghanistan's Baghlan, Nimroz

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): At least six security force personnel were killed while 12 more were wounded in separate Taliban attacks in Baghlan and Nimroz provinces on Sunday, Tolo News reported.

The incident took place last night on Baghlan-Kunduz Highway in Baghlan-e-Markzai district while the security forces were on their way from Kunduz to Kabul.

The Taliban attacked a convoy of the government forces in the northern province of Baghlan in which three soldiers were killed and six more were wounded.



"Some army vehicles were damaged in the clashes after the ambush," Tolo News quoted officials.

In another incident, the Taliban attacked a security outpost in Chakhansoor district, Nimroz province where three policemen were killed and six more were wounded.

However, provincial council members said, nine policemen were killed in the attack, and "the Taliban has taken the equipment of the outpost with them," Tolo further reported.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the Baghlan attack but it has not commented on Nimroz attack yet. (ANI)

