6-year-old girl injured in blast in Afghanistan's Tirinkot

Kabul [Afghanistan] March 7 (ANI): A six-year-old child was injured in a blast in the Tirinkot area of Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, according to local media.

Citing officials, Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the explosion occurred at a scrap metal shop on Sunday.



Qari Mahmood Mudassar, the spokesman for the Uruzgan governor's office, said a six-year-old girl was injured in the incident, which took place at around 2 pm in a shop in the capital, Tirinkot, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Mudassar added that security forces were trying to determine the cause of the blast.

Last month, two children were killed and two others were injured after an explosion occurred in Khanabad district of Afghanistan's Kunduz province. (ANI)

