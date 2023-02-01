6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines's Babag

Manila [Phillipines], February 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Babag, a neighbourhood in the Cebu City of Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It occurred at 10:44:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit 0 km West North West (WNW) of Babag, Philippines on Wednesday at a depth of 9.4 km, USGS stated.

The earthquake's epicentre was located at 7.735°N and 126.069°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)