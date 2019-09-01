Representative Image
6.0 magnitude quake rattles Myanmar

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:37 IST

Yangon [Myanmar], Sep 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar's Sagaing region on Saturday night, country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:39 pm (local time), was registered about 22.5 kilometres northwest of Shwebo city, reported Xinhua news agency.
The earthquake caused serious damage to a few pagodas in the country, an official from Sagaing Region Fire Services Department said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:54 IST

France: One killed, 9 injured in knife attack near Lyon

Lyon [France], Sep 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries in a knife attack at a subway station near the French city of Lyon on Saturday, local media reported.

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:35 IST

Kunduz: 10 feared dead in explosion amid Afghan forces-Taliban clashes

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Sept 1 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people are feared dead in an explosion that rocked the Afghan city of Kunduz, which has been a battleground between the Afghan government's forces and the Taliban for hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Released Iranian tanker heading towards Turkey's Iskenderun

Antakya [Turkey], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now heading towards Iskenderun city in Turkey, Sputnik reported while quoting a Turkish source on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Over 700 people hold protests in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (ANI): Around 750 people took part in an "unauthorised rally" here on Saturday as per the Russian Interior Ministry.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:30 IST

Article 370's revocation internal matter of India, says MQM leader

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): The revocation of Article 370 is an internal matter India, said Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in an address.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:26 IST

Pompeo's remarks may affect future N Korea-US dialogue, says diplomat

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 31 (ANI): North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui on Saturday said that the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's remarks on Pyongyang's "rogue behaviour" may affect the future dialogue between the two countries.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:43 IST

Demonstrations against UK Parliament's prorogation held in London

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Scores of people in London on Saturday held protests against the UK Parliament's prorogation.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:17 IST

Yellow Vest protests continue in Paris for 42nd week

Paris [France], Aug 31 (ANI): Continuing their protests for the 42nd week, thousands of demonstrators gathered here on Saturday to express their displeasure with governmental policies.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:11 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan visits Moscow ahead of PM's EEF engagements

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as the Chief Guest, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, held a string of official engagements here from August 29 to 30.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:51 IST

35 Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan forces in Kunduz

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Aug 31 (ANI): At least 35 Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan forces in the clash which took place in Kunduz on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:26 IST

Police fire water cannon, teargas as Hong Kong protest heats up

Hong Kong [China], Aug 31 (ANI): The police fired water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to dispel the crowd of protesters as they defied the police ban and marched towards police headquarters in Hong Kong's central Wan Chai for 13th consecutive weekend.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:22 IST

1,000 surplus employees laid off by Pak's flag carrier PIA

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees in a bid to reduce its operational costs, said PIA president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Friday.

