6.0 magnitude quake rattles Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], Sep 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar's Sagaing region on Saturday night, country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:39 pm (local time), was registered about 22.5 kilometres northwest of Shwebo city, reported Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake caused serious damage to a few pagodas in the country, an official from Sagaing Region Fire Services Department said. (ANI)

