6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo [Japan], February 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Ritcher Scale hit Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday, Japan's news agency Kyodo News reported citing the weather agency.



Japan's Meteorological Agency said that no tsunami had been issued following the earthquake that mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m.

Japan's weather agency said that the earthquake registered a lower 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7, the weather agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro, also shook a wider region including northeastern Japan and eastern Japan, Kyodo agency said. (ANI)

