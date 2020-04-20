Miyagi [Japan], April 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude 6.1 on the richter scale struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Monday, NHK reported citing Japanese authorities.
No casualties have been reported. Officials said there is no risk of a tsunami.
The tremor was felt widely in regions, including the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Miyagi Prefecture
ANI | Updated: Apr 20, 2020 04:54 IST
