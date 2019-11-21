6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Laos

Vientiane [Laos], Nov 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck northwestern Laos close to Thailand's border on Thursday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). No casualties have been reported yet.

The earthquake was registered at 23:50 GMT with its epicentre located at the depth of 33 kilometres (20.5 miles).

It hit 220 kilometers to the northwest of the capital of Vientiane, and 53 kilometers to the northwest of the town of Sainyabuli. (ANI)

