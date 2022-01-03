6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], January 3 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Taiwan on Monday evening said US Geological Survey (USGS).



The epicentre of the quake was 64 km kilometres east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 19.4 km, said USGS in a tweet on Monday.

The quake's intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, Taipei City, and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Hualien County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Changhua County, reported Taiwan News.

So far, no injuries or damage has been reported from Taiwan. (ANI)

