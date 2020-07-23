Xizang (Tibet), July 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet in the wee hours of Thursday.
As per the data provided by the New Delhi-based National Center for Seismology, the quake took place at 1:37 am today, with the epicenter located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.
There was no report of casualties or damage to properties. (ANI)
6.2 magnitude quake strikes Xizang in southern Tibet
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:12 IST
Xizang (Tibet), July 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet in the wee hours of Thursday.