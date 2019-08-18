63 dead in Kabul blast, over 180 injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul yesterday, the Afghan government said on Sunday.

The number of casualties was confirmed by Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi, TOLOnews reported.

"Women and children are among those killed and wounded in the blast," Rahimi said.

Earlier, the death toll in the explosion was put at 40 and around 100 others were wounded in the attack.

The wedding hall is located in police district 6 (PD6) and the blast took place at 10:40 pm (local time).

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

