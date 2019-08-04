6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

Honshu [Japan], Aug 4 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck near the east coast of Japan's Honshu on Sunday.

The tremor struck at a depth of 38.6 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

No reports of damage or casualties have emerged yet.

NHK World reported that the quake was felt in Japan's Fukushima and Miyagi.

On the country's seismic intensity scale of zero to seven, the quake registered at five minus, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency added that there is no threat of a tsunami. (ANI)

