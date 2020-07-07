6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter struck 142 km North of Semarang in Indonesia, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Further details are awaited.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 304km Southeast of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 2057 hours, according to National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 also hit 30 km southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan at 21:36:26 IST on Monday. (ANI)

