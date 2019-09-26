6.5 magnitude quake strikes central Indonesia

Washington [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on Richter Scale struck central Indonesia on Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 23:46 UTC, was registered at a depth of 29.9 kilometres, about 8 kilometres near Seram Islands in Maluku province in central Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

