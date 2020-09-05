65 per cent of Nepal's Gumba, Bihar reconstruction and renovation complete

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): About 65 percent of Buddhist Religious Gumba and Bihars has been either constructed or renovated which is being undertaken in 87 per cent expenditure of India's Exim Bank.

Out of a total 2,703 Gumba and Bihar registered with Buddhist Philosophy Promotion and Monastery Development Committee, a total of 1,357 were damaged during 2015 earthquake.

"We have completed renovating about 4 hundred Monastery and Stupas. Five years after the earthquake we have only completed 65 per cent of the assigned job. Estimated cost for the work stands at around 27 Crore Nepali rupees," Ganesh Wasti, Director of National Reconstruction Authority, Implementation Division confirmed.

The Government of Nepal has committed for 13 per cent of the total expenses that would incur while undertaking the project.

Most of the Monasteries that are going to be reconstructed dates over hundreds of years and are scattered across Nepal. (ANI)

