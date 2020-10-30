6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

Ankara [Turkey], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday in the Aegean Sea off Turkey's western province of Izmir, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) tweeted.

The quake, which was felt intensely in Izmir, caused great panic, according to press reports.

The NTV broadcaster said at least 10 buildings were collapsed in the district of Bayrakli alone.



Several videos aired by the broadcaster showed some fallen buildings.

Bilim Ertekin, a retired 80-year-old Izmir resident, told Xinhua that some serious cracks occurred on the walls of his apartment in the Karsiyaka district.

Local officials have been trying to determine the scope of the damage across the province, the NTV said. (ANI/Xinhua)

