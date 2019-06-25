Representative Image
Representative Image

6.6 magnitude quake rattles Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Ust'-Kamchatsk [Russia], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit at a depth of 33 kilometres, with an epicentre located about 113 kilometres east of Ust'-Kamchatsk district, reported Sputnik.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage to the property yet as a result of the quake.
No Tsunami warning has been issued.
The Kamchatka Peninsula is prone to earthquakes because of its geographical positioning. The region lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:57 IST

2 killed, 165 injured in massive blast in southern Kazakhstan

Arys [Kazakhstan], Jun 25 (ANI): Two people were killed and 165 others sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a military depot in the southern province of Turkestan, country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:08 IST

India calls for de-escalation of tensions between US, Iran

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Wednesday called on Iran and the United States to de-escalate their tensions, amid strained bilateral ties between them, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:14 IST

Over 20 terrorist groups, including Pak-based LeT, active in...

New York [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Over 20 regional and international terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are currently fighting against government forces in Afghanistan, mainly in the border areas, according to a recent UN report.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:17 IST

S Korea mulling additional aid to global agencies for helping N Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 25 (ANI): South Korea on Tuesday said that it is considering to give an additional grant to global aid agencies for assisting the people of North Korea who are facing health issues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:04 IST

Antigua to revoke Mehul Choksi's citizenship, extradite him soon

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Jun 25 (ANI): The citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:30 IST

FATF chief hints at blacklisting of Pak for terror financing

Washington DC [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Outgoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president, Marshall Billingslea, has hinted about the possibility to blacklisting Pakistan after the international financial watchdog's meeting in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:48 IST

Qatar to invest USD 3 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 25 (ANI): Qatar has decided to invest USD 3 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan to help the latter in shoring up its crumbling economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:35 IST

Suspicious packages found in 28 places across Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 25 (ANI): Suspicious packages were found in at least 28 places across Nepal since Tuesday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:10 IST

Pompeo to arrive in India for 3-day visit today

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will arrive here on Tuesday night, as part of his three-day visit to India. This will be the first high-level engagement between India and the US after NDA's return to power for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:07 IST

Pak authorities using enforced disappearances as tool to crush...

Geneva [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): A Baloch activist has said that Pakistani state authorities have been using enforced disappearances as a tool to crush the voices of oppressed people like Balochs, Pashtuns, Muhajirs, Sindhis and religious minorities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:55 IST

Kailash Mansarovar: 44 people from Telangana stranded in Hilsa...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 25 (ANI): Forty-four people from Telangana have been left stranded since the last four days near the Nepali town of Hilsa, located in the country's northwest, bordering Tibet, after a travel agency with whom they were registered abandoned them while returning from their pilgrima

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 06:52 IST

UN couldn't take strong decision on Rohingya crisis due to lack...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 25 (ANI): The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) could not take any strong decision on the adaptation of a resolution on Rohingya issue due to lack of consensus among permanent members, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

Read More
iocl