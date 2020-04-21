66 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Afghanistan, tally reaches 1092

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 21 (ANI): The Afghan health ministry has said that 66 new positive cases related to the coronavirus infection have been reported in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 1092 on Tuesday.

Tolo News reported after quoting health ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar that Kabul reported 52 new cases, Laghman 5 cases, Baghlan 4, Nangarhar 4, and Paktia 1 case in the past 24 hours.

More than a dozen staff members at the Afghan presidential palace have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the country's 70-year-old president, Ashraf Ghani, has mostly isolated himself, two Afghan officials told The Washington Post on Monday on conditions of anonymity.

Ghani remains in good health, has tested negative for the virus and continues to run the country by conducting most meetings with video teleconferencing, one official said. Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press. (ANI)

