6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Malaysia

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit around 2.39 am IST at a depth of 504km southwest of Kuala Lumpur.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:39:27 IST, Lat: -0.39 & Long: 98.84, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 504km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," NCS tweeted.

In another incident, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:35:53 IST, Lat: 14.23 & Long: 119.57, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines," NCS said in another tweet. (ANI)

