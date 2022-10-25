6.8-magnitude quake hits Philippines: US Geological Survey

Manila [Indonesia], October 25 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale struck near Pinili in the Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 14:59:01 UTC, was initially determined to be at 17.685 degrees north latitude and 120.813 degrees east longitude with a depth of 15.9 km.



Earlier in July, four people were killed and around 60 more left injured after a 7-magnitude earthquake rattled the main Luzon island in the Philippines, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said.

The tremor also caused damage to the century-old structures in Vigan City, in Ilocos Sur province, a tourist destination known for its preserved Spanish colonial and Asian architecture on the west coast of Luzon island.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." (ANI)

