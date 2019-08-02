6.8 magnitude quake rattles Sumatra coast, tsunami alert issued

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 2 (ANI): Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale rattled off the coast of Sumatra and Java on late Friday evening (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 12:03 (UTC), was registered at a depth of 42.8 kilometres, south-west of Tugu Hilir, in the province of Banten, on the island of Java.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The country was previously hit by an earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale that struck off Indonesia's Ceram Sea-- a section of the Pacific Ocean forming one of the several small seas between Indonesia's islands--on July 22. (ANI)

