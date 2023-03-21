6.8 magnitude quake rocks Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 rocked Afghanistan, and tremors were felt across various cities of Pakistan, according to Geo News.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km south-east of Faizabad in Afghanistan.

Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. In India also, people across the nothern belt, straddling seveal states, felt strong tremors. (ANI)