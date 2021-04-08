68 Taliban terrorists killed in a day in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 8 (ANI): At least 68 Taliban terrorists were killed and 74 others were wounded in a recent government offensive operations in Afghanistan amid the ongoing peace talks.

The operations were conducted on Wednesday in Herat, Faryab, Farah, Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Kandahar provinces, the country's Ministry of Defence informed in the statement.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defence informed that 68 Taliban terrorists were killed and 74 others were wounded in Herat, Faryab, Farah, Badakhshan, Konduz, and Kandahar provinces in Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operation during 24 past hours. Also, 211 IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads were discovered and defused by Afghan National Army (ANA).

Ministry of Defence in another released statement indicated that Afghan national defence and security forces were backed by air support launched several operations in Arghandab and Zherai districts of Kandahar province, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The operations resulted in the killing of 19 Taliban terrorists and further 12 others were injured, also some of their weapons and ammunition were also destroyed by the Afghan security force members, the statement read.



ANA discovered and defused 59 Taliban planted bombs in both of the districts.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the casualty figure published by the government defence ministry, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The Doha agreement was signed in February 2020 between the Taliban and United States with an aim to end the 18-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.

The agreement calls for a full US withdrawal from Afghanistan if the terror group upholds counterterrorism commitments such as denying safe haven to al Qaeda.

Meanwhile, the Taliban warned the United States against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a "reaction" though failing to specify exactly what it would be. (ANI)

