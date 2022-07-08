6th Deputy National Security Advisor level meeting concludes in Kochi

Kochi [India], July 7 (ANI): Under the National Security Council Secretariat of India, the member states of the Colombo Security Conclave comprising India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, successfully concluded the 6th Deputy National Security Advisor level meeting held on Thursday in Kochi.

"Their excellencies, Shri Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Advisor, Republic of India, Ahmed Latheef, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of Maldives; Yoidhisteer Thecka, Principal Coordinator Security Matters, Prime Minister's Office, Republic of Mauritius and General Shavendra Silva, WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, NDC, PSC, MPhil, Chief of Defence Staff, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka led their respective delegations," the joint statement by Colombo Security Conclave read.



The Secretariat of CSC in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was represented by the Acting Secretary Commodore M.H. Nishantha Peiris, RSP, USP, Director Naval Operations and Director of Naval Foreign Cooperation, Sri Lankan Navy whereas the delegation from Bangladesh was led by Lt. Gen. Waker Uz Zaman, SGP, psc, Principal Security Officer, Armed Forces Division.

According to the Release, Seychelles was represented by H.E. Simon Archange Dine, Chief of Staff of Seychelles Defence Forces.



The participants discussed the implementation of the Roadmap for Cooperation for 2022-23 and the decisions taken at the 5th NSA level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave on 9-10 March 2022 in the Maldives on Maritime Safety and Security along with countering terrorism and radicalisation.



Cyber Security, Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief were also the key point agendas discussed during the 6th Deputy National Security Advisor level meeting.

The first Deputy National Security Advisor level meeting was held virtually between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives in August last year.

The meeting aimed to forge closer cooperation on maritime and security matters among the three Indian Ocean countries and was held under the chairmanship of Sri Lanka's Army head General LHSC Silva.

India's deputy NSA Pankaj Saran and Maldives' Secretary of NSA's office Aishath Nooshin Waheed participated in the meeting. Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles also participated as observers in the meeting.

The meeting identified four pillars of cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave. These included marine safety and security, terrorism and radicalization, trafficking and organised crime and cybersecurity.

During the meeting, India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives stressed the vital role of cooperation and coordination in dealing with contemporary security challenges in the region.

All three countries also discussed specific proposals for cooperation and decided to hold regular interaction, joint exercises, capacity building and training activities. (ANI)

